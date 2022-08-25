BRAC Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank to avail refinancing facility for CMSMEs

Bangladesh Bank and BRAC Bank have signed an agreement to provide loan under refinancing facilities for the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).

BRAC Bank will become Participating Financial institution under the ‘Refinance Scheme against Term Loan to CMSME Sector’, read a press release.

Bangladesh Bank has set up a fund amounting to Tk 250 billion to be disbursed through the participating banks and non-bank financial institutions.