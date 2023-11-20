Banglalink to kick off AdTech business with Infobip

Banglalink, a leading digital operator in Bangladesh, has partnered with Infobip, a global cloud communications company.

Under this partnership, Infobip will enhance Banglalink's AdTech portfolio for enterprise customers by providing Rich Communication Services (RCS) capabilities, said a press release.

RCS is a multimedia messaging service offered by Google and is available across Android devices, allowing enterprises to send rich, interactive, and personalized messages to their customers.

It offers a secure communication channel with carrier-verified initial senders, reducing the likelihood of customers becoming targets of digital fraud. Furthermore, it provides valuable insights into its efficacy in assisting businesses.