Samsung brings NEO QLED TV with stunning picture quality

The company has taken QLED to the next level by enabling a new light source; precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and NEO Quantum Processor, a powerful picture processor optimized for NEO QLED.
The Quantum Matrix Technology Pro of NEO QLED 8K ensures astonishingly real pictures, accurate color and creates a precise viewing experience. NEO QLED 8K also flaunts Object Tracking Sound Pro that provides dynamic sound while tracking motion and Infinity One Design.
On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “The past year, we have witnessed the crucial role that technology has played in helping us carry on with our lives and staying connected with our loved ones."
"Our commitment to a comprehensive and sustainable future goes hand-in-hand with the relentless pursuit of excellence to meet consumers’ ever-changing requirements. We hope that our recent innovation will provide a suite of exclusive features to the users and offer an unparalleled viewing experience to enhance their lifestyle," he further said.
It also comes with a Quantum processor 4K, OTS (Object tracking system), and AirSlim features. Samsung’s new range of NEO QLED 8K TVs will be available in 75-inch and 85-inch, and the NEO QLED 4K TV line-up will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch.
Samsung’s Crystal UHD offers a Dynamic Crystal Color feature that delivers natural variations so you can see every subtlety and Multiple Voice Assistants with up to three voice assistants to choose from the lot.
Samsung’s new exceptional line-up of TVs offers smart features that will help consumers meet their evolving needs. The exclusive television is available at a price starting from BDT 59,600 only. For more information, interested customers can visit www.samsung.com or call Samsung 24x7 Customer Service – 08000300300.