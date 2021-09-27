Samsung brings NEO QLED TV with stunning picture quality

The company has taken QLED to the next level by enabling a new light source; precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and NEO Quantum Processor, a powerful picture processor optimized for NEO QLED.

The Quantum Matrix Technology Pro of NEO QLED 8K ensures astonishingly real pictures, accurate color and creates a precise viewing experience. NEO QLED 8K also flaunts Object Tracking Sound Pro that provides dynamic sound while tracking motion and Infinity One Design.

On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “The past year, we have witnessed the crucial role that technology has played in helping us carry on with our lives and staying connected with our loved ones."