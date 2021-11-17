Samsung develops industry’s first LPDDR5X DRAM technology

Samsung’s LPDDR5X is a next-generation mobile DRAM that has been created to significantly boost speed, capacity, and power savings for future 5G applications.

It will provide data processing speeds up to 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps), which are over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5’s 6.4 Gbps. It will use around 20 per cent less power than LPDDR5 memory.