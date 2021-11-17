Samsung develops industry’s first LPDDR5X DRAM technology

Samsung’s LPDDR5X is a next-generation mobile DRAM that has been created to significantly boost speed, capacity, and power savings for future 5G applications.
It will provide data processing speeds up to 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps), which are over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5’s 6.4 Gbps. It will use around 20 per cent less power than LPDDR5 memory.
Apart from that, the 16Gb LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64 gigabytes (GB) per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide.
In short, the LPDDR5X solution will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones to AI and edge applications.
Moreover, Samsung will start working with global chipset manufacturers very soon to create a more feasible framework.
The tech-giant will look to broaden its leading mobile DRAM lineup with continuous performance and power efficiency improvements.
RAM is one of the most crucial hardware components of any computing device. Mobile DRAM tends to get faster and more efficient with every new generation, helping manufacturers design more powerful and environment-friendly devices.