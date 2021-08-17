Samsung introduces Galaxy M32

The price tag on Galaxy M32 is Tk 22,999.
Galaxy M32 features a powered packed 6,000mAh battery that would enable users to spend more time on their smartphones. Backed up with a day-to-night long-lasting 25W fast-charging support, users can spend more time operating the phone without worrying about carrying the charger all day around.
In addition to the massive battery, the Helio G80 gaming processor will provide users with the ultimate, lag-free gaming experience and deliver faster gaming and video performance.
Galaxy M32 also feature 8MP ultra-wide camera, 64MP main camera, and 2MP depth and macro lenses plus a 20MP front camera for capturing selfies ready to be uploaded on social media.
Its other features include huge storage, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Type-C charging.
On this occasion, Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “The use of smartphones has been fundamentally redefined in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The crisis has forced people to develop new technological skills, work remotely, and communicate without interacting physically. Hence, smartphones have now become more than a necessity.”
“Samsung has always believed in creating products that are innovative yet meaningful. With this belief, we are proud to introduce the newest addition to the Galaxy M series for Bangladeshis – Galaxy M32. The Galaxy M32 will provide a personalized experience and become the user’s best friend,” he added.