Samsung to introduce Galaxy A52s with 5G technology

Samsung Bangladesh has launched a new phone from A-series – Galaxy A52s 5G – in Bangladesh market to enhance the smartphone experience of the users with 5G technology. This latest addition to Samsung’s A-series will cost Tk 44,999.

Earlier, Samsung introduced Galaxy A52 that received a huge response from smartphone buffs. Keeping the demand for such a phone in mind, Samsung has launched an upgraded version of Galaxy A52 in the market that continues the illustrious legacy of the Galaxy A5X series.