Samsung to introduce Galaxy A52s with 5G technology

Inspired by the motto ‘Be future ready with 5G compatibility’, Samsung has released Galaxy A52s 5G. This phone supports 5G so that the users can explore a new dimension.
Equipped with SDM 778G Octa Core processor, 8GB RAM (customizable), and 128GB storage, Galaxy A52s promises nothing short of a smoother and faster experience.
This phone comes with a 6.5” FHD sAMOLED display and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, making every scroll very smooth and creating an amazing gaming experience. Moreover, its faster processor combined with an AI game booster will yield an uninterrupted and awesome gaming experience for the users.
Galaxy A52s 5G features a 64MP main camera with a 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro lens. Users can even take snaps in automatic mode without any kind of shaking. It has a 32MP front camera for excellent quality selfie.
This phone also comes with a 4500mAh powerful battery and 25W fast charging. Apart from these, A52s 5G also has other lucrative features such as Always On Display (AOD) and Dual Messenger.
Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “Galaxy A52s 5G is an upgraded phone that comes with lots of exciting features and cutting-edge technology. This phone will allow our users to reap benefits of imminent 5G technology and dive into a whole new world of endless possibilities.”