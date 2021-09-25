Samsung unveils Galaxy A12 4/64GB variant

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched the new 4/64GB variant of its popular smartphone Galaxy A12 to the market, said a press release.

This latest model has a price tag of Tk 14,999.

The Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display (720x1600) with Infinity – V display and a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support (USB Type-C).