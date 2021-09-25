Samsung unveils Galaxy A12 4/64GB variant

The smartphone has a 48MP Main Camera and a 5MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro, 2MP Depth, and 8MP front camera. It is equipped with a Mediatek MTK6765 Helio G35 processor with Octa Core 2.3GHz + 1.8 GHz feature.
It has 3-slot dual SIM support, plus other essential features like Dolby Atmos, AR Emoji, Discord, Secure Folder, and side fingerprint sensor.
Regarding the launch, Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “We are delighted to present to our customers the brand new 4/64GB variant of Galaxy A12, the budget smartphone for all types of users. Previously, the 4/128GB variant of Galaxy A12 also saw a massive hype in the market because of its combination of cutting-edge features and affordability. We love to take the innovational challenges, which help our beloved users to enjoy great features without having to break the bank.”
Samsung Galaxy A12 4/64GB variant is now available at all the Samsung official outlets in blue, black and red colors.