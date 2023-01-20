Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh

The company already manufactured about 100 Hyundai’s popular SUV- Creta on this factory. The vehicles will hit the market within few days.
Later on, other brands of Hyundai SUVs and Sedans will be produced gradually. Every Creta SUV is manufactured by importing more than 1,000 parts and multiple layers painting on its own paint shop.
Industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun addressed the programme as the chief guest while state minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak joined it as the special guest.
Korean ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun and managing director of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) Unsoo Kim attended the ceremony as the guests of honour.
Entrepreneurs informed by operating one shift in a day at the beginning, Fair Technology-Hyundai factory will be able to produce 3,000 Creta SUVs annually. Through raising gradually the number will reach to 10,000 units car in a year.
Speaking on the occasion, industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said the inauguration of the factory is a strong step towards implementation of the ‘SMART Bangladesh’, the national vision of incumbent Awami League government.
He said, ‘Made in Bangladesh’ Hyundai SUV will run on the streets now as the symbol of fast-moving Bangladesh.
“We are proud that the world’s third largest automotive company has chosen Bangladesh to set up its manufacturing plants,” said Zunaid Ahmed Palak.
He also said it is also a stamp of approval that the capability of Bangladesh has also grown up.
“The plant is initially employing 300 people. After completing diploma courses, many got employment here. This industry will create 5,000 jobs in future,” he added.
Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on ministry of disaster management and relief Capt. AB Tajul Islam (Retd.), secretary of the Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana, managing director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Fair Group chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, Fair Technology director and CEO Mutassim Daiaan addressed the function.
“We humbly express our pride that we proved Bangladesh’s ability to produce world’s best Hyundai cars. We believe, this is a highly significant milestone of progressing Bangladesh,” Fair Technology director and CEO Mutassim Daiaan said.
He also said: “At this glorious moment we promise to deliver Hyundai SUV- Creta at a highly competitive and affordable price to our people. He further said that world-standard after sales service and availability of all spare parts at affordable prices have also been ensured.”
Fair Group chief marketing officer (CMO) Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, the Group’s chief financial officer (CFO) Kazi Nasir Uddin, head of communication Hasnain Khurshed, head of marketing Taslim Kabir, head of sales of Fair Technology Md. Abu Naser Mahmud and seniors officials of Fair Group were also present.
To ensure Customer-benefit, Fair Technology has already established multiple Sales, Service and Spare Parts (3S) Centres in Dhaka and Chittagong and extending 3S facilities in other major cities including Sylhet and Bogura.