BRAC Bank signs Employee Banking Agreement with GraphicPeople, SoftwarePeople 

BRAC Bank PLC has entered into an Employee Banking (EB) agreement with GraphicPeople and SoftwarePeople, two renowned ITES companies in Bangladesh.

This strategic partnership underscores BRAC Bank's commitment to offering specialised banking solutions tailored for corporate clients, reads a press release.

GraphicPeople and SoftwarePeople, initiated in 2005 as a Denmark-Bangladesh joint venture, are now proud members of WPP, the world’s largest agency network.

These companies are shining examples of collaborative ventures between Denmark and Bangladesh.