Shomotay Tarunno: Youth for equality project launched

Press Institute Bangladesh’s director general Faruk Wasif was present as the chief guest at the event presided over by Kabita Bose, country director of Plan International Bangladesh.

At the project launching event, Press Institute Bangladesh and Plan International Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop materials and train journalists for promotion of gender-sensitive journalism in Bangladesh.

Andre Carstens, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bangladesh; Khorshed Alam, associate professor of department of mass communication and journalism at the University of Dhaka and Bangladeshi writer, playwright, program maker and journalist Palash Mahbub were present as special guests at the event.

Nishath Sultana, director for influencing, campaign and communications at Plan Internatinal Bangladesh, delivered the welcome speech while Neelima Yasmeen, deputy director for programme at Plan International Bangladesh, conducted a session with youths. JAAGO Foundation Trust (JFT) chairman Korvi Rakshand was also present at the event.