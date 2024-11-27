Shomotay Tarunno: Youth for equality project launched
“Shomotay Tarunno: Youth for Equality” Project was officially launched at the national level on 25 November, Monday, at a city hotel in Dhaka. It aims at preventing gender-based violence in society, breaking negative gender stereotypes and strengthening youth and youth-led organisations at the national and local levels.
The embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (EKN) has funded this four-year-long project, which will be jointly implemented by Plan International Bangladesh and JAAGO Foundation Trust in all eight divisions in Bangladesh till November 2027, according to a press release.
Press Institute Bangladesh’s director general Faruk Wasif was present as the chief guest at the event presided over by Kabita Bose, country director of Plan International Bangladesh.
At the project launching event, Press Institute Bangladesh and Plan International Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop materials and train journalists for promotion of gender-sensitive journalism in Bangladesh.
Andre Carstens, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bangladesh; Khorshed Alam, associate professor of department of mass communication and journalism at the University of Dhaka and Bangladeshi writer, playwright, program maker and journalist Palash Mahbub were present as special guests at the event.
Nishath Sultana, director for influencing, campaign and communications at Plan Internatinal Bangladesh, delivered the welcome speech while Neelima Yasmeen, deputy director for programme at Plan International Bangladesh, conducted a session with youths. JAAGO Foundation Trust (JFT) chairman Korvi Rakshand was also present at the event.
Chief guest Faruk Wasif, said “Journalists from districts and upazila levels are playing a very important role to deliver credible news. Press Institute Bangladesh is going there to train journalists. The empowerment of journalists is very important to deliver fact-based news. In line with this aim, the government of Bangladesh is very positive to empower journalists in Bangladesh as they can work freely.”
Presiding over the event, Plan International Bangladesh’s country director Kabita Bose said, “A Girl starts facing discrimination even when she is in mothers’ womb. And this situation is continuing over her entire life. We are working to establish equality among men, women and people in all their diversities in society.”
“Systematic change in a society requires diverse partnerships. We are looking into making partnerships with multiple stakeholders. This project is also working in the same way. Youth has the power, let us not use that power to make fear in others, but to remove fear from people,” she added.
The ambassador of the embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, Andre Carstens, said, “Youths are not only the future leaders but also the driving force behind positive changes. By actively participating in community service, innovation, leadership, decision making, Bangladeshi youths are already making a significant change. Shomotay Tarunno will engage Bangladeshi youths, Youth-Led Organizations (YLOs), National Youth Council (NYC), media professionals, local content creators, social media influencers, academicians and policymakers in the next four years.”
Bangladeshi playwright and journalist Palash Mahbub said, “gender inequality is deeply rooted in our society. The media, advertisements, and content are still portraying women as weak and insignificant. Gender equality is a long-term issue in society. We must continue our work together for it. Young and independent content creators can contribute to positive change by creating positive contents.”
Special guest Khorshed Alam, said “It’s important to rethink monitoring and evaluating social media. How new generations are using these social media. Youth social media influencers, content creators should be engaged in social media campaigns for the promotion of positive gender narratives in society.”
Chairman of JAAGO Foundation Trust, Korvi Rakshand, said “It is very important to sustain Youth-Led Organizations (YLOs) at local level after the ending of a project for fund constraints. We are capacitating YLOs as they can raise funds themselves.”
Representatives from the ministry of information and broadcasting, ministry of women and children affairs, youth-led organisations, media professionals, NYC, content creators, social media influencers, public and private universities were present at the project launching events.
The project will engage 13,515 individuals as project direct participants including youths, members of National Youth Council, local content creators, social media influencers, media professionals, education institute authorities, teachers and government officials.