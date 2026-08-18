Why Bangla QR is struggling to gain popularity, what needs to be done

Bangladesh Bank has launched the "Bangla QR" (Quick Response) service to build a digital economy or a "Cashless Bangladesh". At the directive of the regulatory body, all banks and mobile financial service (MFS) providers in the country have replaced their proprietary QR codes with Bangla QR.

Banks and MFS providers have been deployed in the field with specific targets set by the central bank so that buyers and service providers can quickly start accepting payments via Bangla QR.

A fund of Tk1 billion has been fixed to reduce costs for payment receivers. Bangladesh Bank Governor Mostaqur Rahman has also participated in more than 10 promotional events for Bangla QR over the past three months.