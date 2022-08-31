bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 110 schools in Chattogram

With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib' which is published in eight series by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs'), says a press release.
Once the next editions of the graphic novel are published, bKash will further expand this programme to more schools along with the existing ones.
Through this event, 5 sets of the graphic novel have been given to each of the 110 schools of Chattogram. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from a school library at the same time.
The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories, and illustrations.
bKash started the initiative to distribute this novel in collaboration with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro on 31 March 2021 to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.
Earlier, 15,600 copies of the novel were distributed in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barishal, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna and Rangpur.
With this, a total of 500 schools across the country have received the novel distributed by bKash.
bKash has been associated with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among the next generation. bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions which benefited 2.6 million readers till now.