bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 110 schools in Chattogram

Mobile finance service provider bKash on Wednesday distributed 4,400 copies of graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to the students of 110 schools in Chattogram to inspire them the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The books were handed over to the school representatives and students at Theatre Institute Chittagong by Ashraf Uddin, divisional commissioner of Chattogram; professor Abdul Alim, secretary of Chattogram Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board; Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash; Major General (retd) Sheikh Monirul Islam, chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash; Shameem Al Mamun, director of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and others.