TV export to Europe: Walton registers record order

To celebrate the achievement, Walton TV arranged a programme in the capital Thursday.
“We started TV export to Europe in 2019. In the last two years, the export of Walton TV to the European market was about $3 million. But this year, Walton received export orders of $2.44 million in a day,” Walton TV Chief Business Officer Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said.
“Walton’s TV’s standard, picture quality, price, design and advanced features have helped the company rapidly grow its European footprint – with presence in countries like Germany, Austria, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Croatia, Italy and Romania,” Walton Business Head in Europe Engineer Tawseef Al Mahmood said.
“The company exceeded its total TV exports to Europe in 2020 in the first five months of this year (January to May),” he added.