TV export to Europe: Walton registers record order

“Walton’s TV’s standard, picture quality, price, design and advanced features have helped the company rapidly grow its European footprint – with presence in countries like Germany, Austria, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Croatia, Italy and Romania,” Walton Business Head in Europe Engineer Tawseef Al Mahmood said.

“The company exceeded its total TV exports to Europe in 2020 in the first five months of this year (January to May),” he added.