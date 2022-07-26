OPPO’s ColorOS 12 brings design, convenience together

Functional eye-catching design
With the ColorOS 12, users can experience an adaptive system supporting 67 languages and offers translucent 3D app icons where light and shadow elements combine to create depth.
Moreover, advanced face capture algorithm within the ColorOS 12 uses 77 facial feature points and 200+ stylistic elements for a stylized reflection of you in real-time with Omoji.
On top of that, the Always-on Display 2.0 lets you create and place unique Omoji, text, patterns, colors and other information however you like.
Exemplifying convenience, efficiency
Smart Sidebar-Screen Translate on the ColorOS 12 translates foreign languages into your own with just a tap. Supporting 100 languages, it can translate text in images.
Additionally, its Phone Manager optimizes performance by clearing junk while also extending battery life and expanding storage.
Clone Phone 2.0 on the other hand lets you migrate files, settings and data from an old OPPO to new with just a QR code.
Air Gestures on the interface allows users to answer calls or scroll through selected apps with the wave of a hand. With Adaptive Sleep, ColorOS 12 uses facial recognition to detect screen viewing, preventing it from dimming or going to sleep.
For those who prefer larger fonts, a double tap on a message opens up a new page displaying the text in a larger size with Text Zoom.
Moreover, there is also Bubble Animation which allows you to switch between conversations without opening the messaging app on full-screen.
The redesigned Media Player is now even more straightforward to use. Conversation Widgets on the other hand provide quick access to chats, while Custom Notification Changes allow categorization of different notification streams.
Stay connected
Ensuring next-level connectivity, PC Connect accounts for one brain across multiple screens for easy sync and files can be shared through instant drag-and-drop.
On top of that, Nearby Share lets you share Wi-Fi passwords with friends and trusted devices with only a single tap.
Moreover, to make switching to a new device simpler, Setup Wizard lets you restore your wallpapers and personal settings within moments.
Enhanced privacy
Privacy Dashboard on the ColorOS 12 manages all permissions easily with a clear overview, while Approximate Location Sharing enhances privacy by sharing only your approximate location.
Anti-peep technology uses AI to detect other faces watching over your screen, and hides notifications.
Microphone and Camera Indicators are displayed through instant icon prompts whenever an app requires access, and users can disable camera or mic permissions with one swipe down the control centre.
Users also have the authority to grant apps access to the notification bar. Moreover, the SOS emergency contact function is quickly and easily accessible in the settings menu.
Catering to unique needs
With Accessibility 2.0, ColorOS 12 offers text magnification, on-demand text-to-voice, color enhancement and others. Moreover, Smart Backlight allows the users to adjust brightness based on ambient light conditions.
Basic experiences made better
The ColorOS 12 detects and disables the most power-consuming apps, and gives a visual overview of the device’s power consumption by notifying when apps are wearing down power excessively, suggesting which one to close.
The new user interface also boasts an AI System Booster which ensures maximum system responsiveness.
With Quantum animation engine 3.0, users can enjoy hyper-smooth responsiveness-to-touch. It also comes with RAM Expansion, which will convert part of your free storage into RAM, prolonging peak performance.
Top-notch gaming & sound experience
Designed for movement-heavy gameplay, Rotation Lock on the ColorOS 12 keeps your screen orientation fixed so you can play disturbance-free.
Moreover, the Pro Gamer Mode enables Ultra Touch Response by increasing sampling rate and lowering touch response time.
Its General Performance Adaptor 2.0 makes for a stable playing experience, regulating the device’s workload to maximize frame rate, temperature and overall efficiency.
Powered by Dirac, ColorOS 12 delivers richer and more immersive sound with Real HD Sound 3.0.
Adding a spark to any personality
ColorOS 12 boasts a Wallpaper-based Theming System which detects the wallpaper’s dominant color, generating a complementary hue for the device. It allows users to spice up videos by adding movement-tracking stickers to faces.