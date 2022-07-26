OPPO’s ColorOS 12 brings design, convenience together

With the ColorOS 12, users can experience an adaptive system supporting 67 languages and offers translucent 3D app icons where light and shadow elements combine to create depth.

Moreover, advanced face capture algorithm within the ColorOS 12 uses 77 facial feature points and 200+ stylistic elements for a stylized reflection of you in real-time with Omoji.

On top of that, the Always-on Display 2.0 lets you create and place unique Omoji, text, patterns, colors and other information however you like.