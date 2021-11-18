Uber partners with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society

Last week, Uber announced its pledge to provide 50,000 free rides worth Tk 10 million for citizens travelling to and from vaccination centres across Dhaka.
Aimed at supporting the government’s vaccination drive, both initiatives are parts of Uber’s global commitment to provide 10 million free or discounted rides to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting the vaccine and to help authorities contain the pandemic.
Md Feroz Salah Uddin, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, said: “These rides will facilitate transportation of the vulnerable and senior citizens as well as our volunteers and frontline healthcare workers, who are working round the clock to save lives and inoculate our citizens.”
Armanur Rahman, head of Bangladesh and East India, Uber South Asia, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society for offering mobility support to frontline healthcare workers, who are working selflessly to get citizens vaccinated and helping keep our communities safe.”