Uber partners with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society

Uber Wednesday announced a pledge of 25,000 free rides worth Tk7.5 million to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to help it transport frontline healthcare workers, volunteers, and vulnerable communities, including the elderly to Covid-19 vaccination hubs in and around Dhaka, UNB reports.

These free rides can be availed through unique and easily redeemable promo codes for travelling to and from vaccination centres. The maximum redeemable value of each ride is Tk 300, and the offer is valid till 31 December.