Uber partners with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society

Prothom Alo English Desk
A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London. Reuters file photo

Uber Wednesday announced a pledge of 25,000 free rides worth Tk7.5 million to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to help it transport frontline healthcare workers, volunteers, and vulnerable communities, including the elderly to Covid-19 vaccination hubs in and around Dhaka, UNB reports.

These free rides can be availed through unique and easily redeemable promo codes for travelling to and from vaccination centres. The maximum redeemable value of each ride is Tk 300, and the offer is valid till 31 December.

Last week, Uber announced its pledge to provide 50,000 free rides worth Tk 10 million for citizens travelling to and from vaccination centres across Dhaka.

Aimed at supporting the government’s vaccination drive, both initiatives are parts of Uber’s global commitment to provide 10 million free or discounted rides to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting the vaccine and to help authorities contain the pandemic.

Md Feroz Salah Uddin, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, said: “These rides will facilitate transportation of the vulnerable and senior citizens as well as our volunteers and frontline healthcare workers, who are working round the clock to save lives and inoculate our citizens.”

Armanur Rahman, head of Bangladesh and East India, Uber South Asia, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society for offering mobility support to frontline healthcare workers, who are working selflessly to get citizens vaccinated and helping keep our communities safe.”

