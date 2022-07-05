UCB Stock Brokerage partners with Microsoft

UCB Stock Brokerage Ltd and Microsoft and announced a strategic partnership with the aim of running UCB Stock Brokerage’s entire technology stack on Microsoft Azure, said a press release.

Companies in the financial services industry often take a conservative approach to technology because they manage and must protect sensitive customer information.

UCB Stock Brokerage takes that responsibility seriously. But it also understands that technological innovation can enable better customer service and increased operational efficiency without sacrificing data safety.

With the partnership, UCB Stock Brokerage aims to lead at the forefront of technology developments in the financial industry.

“Cloud computing is an enabler for financial institutions to modernize their infrastructure and systems, to gain the agility they need to respond to competitive pressures, regulatory environments, and customer demand,” said Mohammed Rahmat Pasha, managing director and CEO, UCB Stock Brokerage Ltd. “To realize our digital ambitions, UCB Stock Brokerage has chosen Microsoft as a strategic partner and this partnership marks a major milestone for the brokerage in adopting a cloud-first approach.”