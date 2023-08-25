DU IBA triumphs in Battle of Minds contest

The 20th iteration of Battle of Minds, the flagship business case competition platform of Bangladesh to foster the development of next-generation business leaders, concluded on Thursday.

The championship title was secured by 'Team Khichuri' from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Dhaka University.

According to the release, the triumphant team, composed of Abir Ershad, Mashrif Hasan Adib, and Mohtasim Bin Habib, showcased their exceptional ingenuity by outshining four other finalist teams with their innovative project titled Synergy. Synergy is an energy initiative that sells biogas cylinders as a sustainable cooking gas alternative.