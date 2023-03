The announcement of Digital Campaign Season 17 was made at a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The campaign will run till 30 April, Walton said.

The company is now manufacturing and marketing over 200 models of refrigerators of various capacities. Prices of these fridges range between Tk 14,990 and Tk 113,990.

Also, Walton’s LED and Smart TVs are available from Tk 12,900 to Tk110,000.