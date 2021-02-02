US-Bangla Airlines begins flights on Dhaka-Dubai route

US-Bangla Airlines has started operating flights on Dhaka-Dubai route from Monday.

The flight was officially inaugurated at the International Terminal Building of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport where chairman of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority air vice marshal M Mofidur Rahman was present as the chief guest, said a press release.

The inaugural flight with a 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft carried 140 passengers from Dhaka to Dubai.

Initially seven flights will be operated on the route on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays every week,

For Economy Class the minimum one-way fare will be BDT 54,999 and return fare BDT 73,000 on the route.

Also the minimum one-way fare AED 1,670 and return fare AED 2,753 has been fixed on Dubai-Dhaka route.