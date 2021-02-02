US-Bangla Airlines begins flights on Dhaka-Dubai route

US-Bangla Airlines has started operating flights on Dhaka-Dubai route from Monday.
The flight was officially inaugurated at the International Terminal Building of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport where chairman of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority air vice marshal M Mofidur Rahman was present as the chief guest, said a press release.
The inaugural flight with a 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft carried 140 passengers from Dhaka to Dubai.
Initially seven flights will be operated on the route on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays every week,
For Economy Class the minimum one-way fare will be BDT 54,999 and return fare BDT 73,000 on the route.
Also the minimum one-way fare AED 1,670 and return fare AED 2,753 has been fixed on Dubai-Dhaka route.
For Business Class the one-way fare BDT 79,200 and return fare BDT 153,526 has been fixed in Dhaka-Dubai route. Also one-way fare AED 2,620 and return fare AED 4,453 has been fixed in Dubai-Dhaka route.
The fares include all taxes and surcharges.
US-Bangla Airlines has a total of thirteen aircrafts in its fleet, including 4 Boeing 737-800, 6 brand new ATR 72-600. There are plans to add four more new aircraft to the fleet soon.
US-Bangla Airlines currently operates flights to Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Kolkata, Chennai and Guangzhou. US-Bangla also plans to operate flights to Male and Colombo, shortly.
Besides, US-Bangla operates flights all domestic routes of Bangladesh especially from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal.