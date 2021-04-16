US-Bangla to operate int’l flights on four routes from 17 Apr

Besides, all the returnees from foreign countries will have to stay in institutionalised quarantine facility for 14 days and bear the expenses personally after landing at Dhaka airport.

The airlines said other details are available at the sales office of US-Bangla Airlines or travel agencies. Interested travellers can also call over 01777777800-806 or 13605.

On 11 April, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said it will suspend all the international flights as the government was going to impose a strict lockdown from 14 April to contain the spread of Covid-19.

However, there will be no restriction on the movement of chartered flights, cargo flights and special flights carrying high commissioners of different countries and foreign nationals.

The flight operations on domestic routes have remained suspended since the enforcement of lockdown in the country from 5 April.

Also, on 1 April, the civil aviation regulator suspended the entry of passengers from all European countries, except the UK, and 12 other countries to Bangladesh from 3 April.

As the spread of Covid-19 has sparked alarm across the country, the government enforced the nationwide lockdown from 14 April to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.