US-Bangla to resume Dhaka-Doha flights from 31 Aug

After about five months of flight suspension due to coronavirus pandemic, the US-Bangla Airlines announced to resume operations on Dhaka-Doha route from 31 August, reports UNB.
It will operate flights on the route twice a week following all health and travel guidelines of Bangladesh and Qatar governments, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The Doha-bound flights of Boeing 737-800 aircraft will leave Dhaka at 7:30pm on Mondays and Fridays.
The return flight will leave Doha at 11:50pm (local time) on the same day, said the press release.
US-Bangla Airlines has 13 aircraft, including six brand new ATR 72-600, three Dash 8-Q400 and four Boeing 737-800.
The airlines is currently operating one weekly flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou, China and two weekly flights to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
In addition, it is operating special flights to facilitate passengers stranded at various destinations around the world and to transport cargo during the coronavirus pandemic.