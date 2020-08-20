US-Bangla to resume Dhaka-Doha flights from 31 Aug

After about five months of flight suspension due to coronavirus pandemic, the US-Bangla Airlines announced to resume operations on Dhaka-Doha route from 31 August, reports UNB.

It will operate flights on the route twice a week following all health and travel guidelines of Bangladesh and Qatar governments, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Doha-bound flights of Boeing 737-800 aircraft will leave Dhaka at 7:30pm on Mondays and Fridays.