BMBAA holds 11th AGM, central executive committee election
Bangladesh MBA Association (BMBAA) held its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Saturday at Dr Abdullah Farouk Conference Hall at the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) of the University of Dhaka, followed by the election of the Central Executive Committee, stated a press release.
Mamun Rashid has been elected the president while Saif Mahmood has been reelected general secretary in Saturday's election. The new executive committee also consists of several other iconic business personalities and corporate leaders as members and office bearers.
Bangladesh MBA Association (BMBAA) is the oldest registered association of MBA-degree holders of Bangladesh. The Association was formed in 1986 by some of the senior most Bangladeshi MBA graduates from IBA - University of Dhaka, IBA - University of Karachi, Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School, Stanford Graduate School and similar institutions.
BMBAA remains committed to its mission of forming a strong professional body of MBA graduates in Bangladesh, with twin objectives of providing professional development to its members, along with advocacy on national policies to engage the business community and relevant government bodies.