BMBAA holds 11th AGM, central executive committee election

Bangladesh MBA Association (BMBAA) held its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Saturday at Dr Abdullah Farouk Conference Hall at the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) of the University of Dhaka, followed by the election of the Central Executive Committee, stated a press release.

Mamun Rashid has been elected the president while Saif Mahmood has been reelected general secretary in Saturday's election. The new executive committee also consists of several other iconic business personalities and corporate leaders as members and office bearers.