foodpanda, RFL partner on eco-friendly deliveries

foodpanda, one of Bangladesh’s leading food and grocery delivery platforms, has partnered with Duranta Bicycle of RFL Group, to offer rider partners an exclusive 15 per cent discount on any purchase of Duranta Bicycle, as part of the platform’s commitment to riders’ welfare and sustainability-focused deliveries, said a press release

Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, Director, Finance, foodpanda Bangladesh, and Md. Touhidul Islam Bhuiya, General Manager, Corporate Sales, Duranta (RFL Group), signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at foodpanda’s headquarters.