Actor Siam becomes brand ambassador of Suzuki Motors

Popular film actor and youth icon, Siam Ahmed, has been appointed as the regional brand ambassador for Suzuki Motorbikes, by its local manufacturer and distributor, Rancon Motor Bikes Ltd.
The announcement was made at a grand ceremony held on 20 June at RANGS Babylonia in Dhaka, according to a press release.
The event was attended by senior officials of Suzuki Motorbike, including Shoeb Ahmed, the divisional director, AKM Tauhidur Rahman, the chief operating officer (COO), and Mohammad Shams Uddin, the head of Marketing, among others.
Suzuki, a renowned Japanese motorcycle brand, has gained popularity among the young generation of Bangladesh for several decades. Rancon Motor Bikes Limited, the local manufacturer and distributor, has been actively contributing to the motorcycle industry and the country's economy.
At the event, COO AKM Tauhidur Rahman said they are thrilled to announce that the country's popular actor, Siam Ahmed, has become Suzuki Motors’ brand ambassador, setting a new milestone.
“We believe that this partnership will receive an overwhelming response from the youth and play a significant role in the country's economy,” he added.
Divisional director Shoeb Ahmed laid emphasis on their commitment to making Suzuki the number one brand in Bangladesh. He highlighted their dedication to providing quality services, genuine spare parts, and the best customer experience.
In his address, Siam Ahmed expressed his joy at joining the global Team Suzuki and shared his passion for motorbikes since his teenage years.
He revealed that he had always dreamed of owning a Suzuki bike to pursue his riding passion. Now, as a brand ambassador, he feels proud to be associated with such an excellent brand that inspires the youth and facilitates a convenient lifestyle for people.