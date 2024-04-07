Banglalink steps in to make Eid journey comfortable

Banglalink is pleased to announce several initiatives designed to alleviate the burdens of travel and bring comfort to those embarking on the homeward journey this Eid-ul-Fitr, said a press release.

Also, it initiated a series of compassionate gestures aimed at easing their journey and enhancing their overall experience.

As Eid-ul-Fitr, the joyous festival marking the end of Ramadan, approaches, many across Bangladesh prepare to return to their hometowns to celebrate with their loved ones.

However, for countless individuals, the journey home can be fraught with challenges and discomforts, particularly during the crowded and busy travel season.