Vivo V23e launched with 50MP front camera

The 50MP AF Portrait Selfie produces selfies with rich colours in high clarity. The new Eye Autofocus tracks individual eyes with precision, enabling users to capture delightful moments in a flash.
Users can take photos in extremely dark conditions with AI Extreme Night Portrait, while the Multi-Style Portrait mode allows them to create more artistic and fun shots.
Double Exposure is another feature that allows users to import background photos into other visuals, while the Steadiface Selfie Video mode eliminates shaky selfies with solid stabilisation.
V23e Moonlight Shadow edition has an innovative ceramic film coating that creates a nanoscale processing.
Sunshine Coast edition sports AG glass, giving a silky smooth touch and warmth.
With a thickness of 7.36mm, V23e runs on Funtouch OS 12, is supported by an 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM experience with Extended RAM 2.0, allowing 4GB of memory to be used as RAM whenever necessary.
Priced at Tk27,990, the phone also comes with 33 per cent more charging power compared to the previous generation, with the 44W FlashCharge powering up V23e from 1 per cent to 40 per cent in just 15 minutes.
With an 8MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera, the device offers a comprehensive set of lenses to capture moments with different settings.
“At vivo, we’re always looking to meet the needs of our users, and there is a growing need for an affordable handset which can deliver a fantastic, everyday selfie experience,” said David Li, product director of vivo Bangladesh.