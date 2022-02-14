Vivo V23e launched with 50MP front camera

The 50MP AF Portrait Selfie produces selfies with rich colours in high clarity. The new Eye Autofocus tracks individual eyes with precision, enabling users to capture delightful moments in a flash.

Users can take photos in extremely dark conditions with AI Extreme Night Portrait, while the Multi-Style Portrait mode allows them to create more artistic and fun shots.

Double Exposure is another feature that allows users to import background photos into other visuals, while the Steadiface Selfie Video mode eliminates shaky selfies with solid stabilisation.