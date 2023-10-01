BRAC Bank to provide Transaction Banking services to Stamford University Bangladesh 

BRAC Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Stamford University Bangladesh, a prominent private university, to augment transactional banking services.

This initiative has been taken to provide the transaction banking services to the students and faculty members of Stamford University Bangladesh to ensure quality education while modernising financial transactions on campus.

The signing event of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place on 25 September, 2023, at the Siddheshwari campus of Stamford University Bangladesh.