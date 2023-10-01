BRAC Bank to provide Transaction Banking services to Stamford University Bangladesh 

BRAC Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Stamford University Bangladesh, a prominent private university, to augment transactional banking services.
This initiative has been taken to provide the transaction banking services to the students and faculty members of Stamford University Bangladesh to ensure quality education while modernising financial transactions on campus.
The signing event of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place on 25 September, 2023, at the Siddheshwari campus of Stamford University Bangladesh.
The agreement was inked by Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking, BRAC Bank, and Muhammad Abdul Matin, Registrar, Stamford University Bangladesh.
Alongside, BRAC Bank has inaugurated a Real-time Cash Deposit Machine (RCDM) in the Siddheshwari campus of Stamford University Bangladesh.
Professor Moniruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor, Stamford University Bangladesh; Rumana Haque Rita, Member, Board of Trustees, Stamford University Bangladesh; and Farahnaaz Feroz, Member, Board of Trustees, Stamford University Bangladesh attended the event.
Professor Md Younus Mia, Pro Vice Chancellor, Stamford University Bangladesh; Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank; Mohammad Arif Chowdhury, Unit Head, Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank, Imtiaz Ahmed, Head of Alternate Delivery Channel, BRAC Bank, and other senior officials from both institutions were also present at the event.
BRAC Bank's commitment to the digital transformation of the education sector through enhanced and tailored financial solutions seamlessly aligns with Stamford University Bangladesh's vision to elevate educational standards.
The mutual endeavour is envisaged to foster an enriched educational environment and to facilitate advanced financial solutions to the academic community, thus driving the country's educational advancement.