Country to witness rapid shift from labour to tech-based economies in next 10 years: Zunaid Ahmed Palak

Over 300 young students from various backgrounds pre-registered to be a part of the Masterclass, and were found exuberant at the arrangement.

Held at the GP House recently, the Masterclass saw the state minister outlining the structure of Smart Bangladesh, its four core pillars – Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society – and his expert opinion on how to make the most of the digital shift through acquiring apt skills.

He pointed out that even 18 years back, there had been lack of fast and affordable connectivity solutions in Bangladesh. But following the Government’s steadfast approach, backed by Grameenphone and similar organizations’ support, now there are over 127 million internet users in Bangladesh, enjoying seamless internet connectivity.

Addressing the Government’s ‘Triple A’ strategy, Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP said, “Our objective has been to make internet and digital services affordable and available, and create awareness for it. In the next 5 to 10 years, we will witness a rapid shift from labor-based economies to tech-based economies, and we must act immediately to align ourselves accordingly”.