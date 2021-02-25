Walton's ‘Meet the Partners' held in Cox’s Bazar

More than 2000 distributors of electronics giant Walton from all over the country took part in a conference titled 'Meet the Partners' held at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) directors SM Ashraful Alam, SM Mahbubul Alam and managing director Golam Murshed inaugurated the conference, UNB reports.

Following the conference, the whole city of Cox's Bazar was decorated with colourful banners, festoons and well-decorated arches.