Walton's ‘Meet the Partners' held in Cox’s Bazar

More than 2000 distributors of electronics giant Walton from all over the country took part in a conference titled 'Meet the Partners' held at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) directors SM Ashraful Alam, SM Mahbubul Alam and managing director Golam Murshed inaugurated the conference, UNB reports.
Following the conference, the whole city of Cox's Bazar was decorated with colourful banners, festoons and well-decorated arches.
The best area managers, distributors and dealers from different regions of Walton were awarded at the conference.
SM Ashraful Alam discussed about how Walton stood by its stakeholders in the tough pandemic time.
SM Mahbubul Alam expressed his hope for wide-spread expansion of Walton’s domestic market while Golam Murshed stressed for stronger teamwork to establish Walton as the world's leading electronics brand by 2030.