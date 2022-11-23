NOVOAIR to operate Jashore-Cox’s Bazar direct flights from 30 Nov

NOVOAIR has announced a free hotel offer for three nights in Cox’s Bazar for tourists. To enjoy this offer, passengers have to purchase return couple tickets from Jashore to Cox’s Bazar.

This offer includes free hotel stay for three nights. NOVOAIR offered free hotel room in Cox’s Bazar are Seagull Hotel, Long Beach Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace Hotel, Grace Cox Smart Hotel, and Hotel Sea Palace.

NOVOAIR currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Kolkata.