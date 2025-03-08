Equal participation of women workforce may boost GDP by 40 pc

According to a World Bank report, global failure to close the gender employment gap could be costing some countries up to a fifth of their potential income. The report highlights that three quarters of the total gains of closing this gap would be felt almost immediately, with the rest taking a generation.

In Bangladesh, the gender gap in employment is 38.9 per cent. This means that eight out of 10 men aged 15-64 are in employment compared to less than four in 10 women.

On International Women’s Day and as global women and disability meetings approach, Sightsavers has called for urgent action to boost women’s access to employment, especially those with disabilities, who face multiple barriers to financial independence.