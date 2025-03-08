Equal participation of women workforce may boost GDP by 40 pc
If women were employed at the same rate as men, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita would increase by 38.9 per cent from $2,551 to $3,543. It is equivalent to an increase of Tk 120,500 per capita.
Citing the potentials, in addition to prevailing challenges, Sightsavers Bangladesh urged global leaders gathering at the upcoming Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) and the Global Disability Summit (GDS) to commit to disability-inclusive approaches that could unlock billions in economic potential while advancing gender equality, read a press release.
According to a World Bank report, global failure to close the gender employment gap could be costing some countries up to a fifth of their potential income. The report highlights that three quarters of the total gains of closing this gap would be felt almost immediately, with the rest taking a generation.
In Bangladesh, the gender gap in employment is 38.9 per cent. This means that eight out of 10 men aged 15-64 are in employment compared to less than four in 10 women.
On International Women’s Day and as global women and disability meetings approach, Sightsavers has called for urgent action to boost women’s access to employment, especially those with disabilities, who face multiple barriers to financial independence.
Amrita Rejina Rozario, country director, Sightsavers Bangladesh, said: “Lack of access to resources, and workplace barriers continue to exclude millions of women, particularly those with disabilities, from economic opportunities. The combined impact of disability and gender discrimination creates multiple, overlapping barriers that push women with disabilities into extreme poverty.
Sightsavers works to make sure women can access health services. Its programmes also transform the lives of women with disabilities, helping them to gain skills and build their confidence so they can get a job or start or grow a business.
The difference that can be made on an individual level can be seen in Promila Biswash, who has worked as a tailor for over twenty years and was prescribed glasses through Sightsavers’ inclusive eye care programme.
Promila said, “One or two years back, I first felt that I was having trouble with my eyes. That time I could not thread the needle on my machine.” In July, Promila was given a sight test. She continues. “They gave me a pair of glasses and advised me to use them while doing sharp work. Now I can see well and can easily do my sewing with my glasses.”