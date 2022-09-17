Alpha Islami Life Insurance to use bKash payroll solution

Nura Alam Siddikie, chief executive officer (incharge) and Mohammed Shah Alam, DMD (operation) of Alpha Islami Life Insurance; Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer and ATM Mahbub Alam, head of payroll business of bKash along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.
Under the agreement, employees of Alpha Islami Life Insurance will receive salary, commission and allowances to their bKash account directly.
This solution has facilitated employees to get salary uninterruptedly and also enabled the authorities to avoid cash handling and disburse wages in a more convenient and affordable way.
As a result, bKash payroll solution has gained momentum and currently more than 1200 organizations are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.