vivo returns to int'l football arena as official partner of UEFA 2024

Empowered by its exclusive technology, the soft light can intelligently calibrate its color temperature base on ambient environmental hues and modulates its brightness according to proximity.

This innovation harmonises color tones with the surrounding environment, ensuring the creation of stunning portraits even in challenging lighting conditions.

The UEFA EURO 2024 is not only a globally recognized sporting event, but also a bridge for vivo to convey its "The Joy of Humanity" brand message to the global audience and connect with football fans around the world.

vivo has always been committed to delivering the authentic spirit of humanity and sport to global fans and audiences. As a leading smartphone brand, vivo keeps pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging through continuous research and innovation, strategic partnerships, and product development.

With the unparalleled imaging capabilities of the vivo V30 series, football lovers and photographers will bring more possibilities for effortlessly capturing the beauty of sports at the UEFA EURO 2024.