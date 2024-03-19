Digital loan of Tk 7bn disbursed using ‘bKash’ app

Bangladesh has entered the era of digital loan through a joint initiative of the country’s largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider bKash and leading private commercial bank City Bank. The ‘digital nano loan’ was commercially launched on bKash’s platform in 2021 after piloting it for one year under the supervision of Bangladesh Bank.

Since then, bKash customers have taken ‘nano loan’ worth Tk 7 billion from the City Bank using the ‘bKash’ app. Such loan product was launched as part of a joint initiative of bKash and City Bank as part of enhancing the digital transaction ecosystem in the country.

Till now, over 245,000 bKash customers have availed this collateral-free ‘nano loan’ for 0.7 million times. Many of these customers have taken this hassle-free, instant and affordable loan multiple times.

The main objective of launching this digital loan is to accelerate financial inclusion of the country’s underprivileged population, especially women and people living in rural areas by ensuring their access to credit. As of 2023, some 24 per cent of these customers are women and 55 per cent of the total borrowers live in rural areas.