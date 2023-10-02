City Bank wins ITFC Award as first bank in Bangladesh 

City Bank has recently been awarded the ‘ITFC Trade Finance Deal of the Year’ from International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDBG) Group.

City Bank is the 1st bank who won this award among the ITFC partner banks for honouring the most outstanding Shariah compliant trade finance deal under ITFC trade finance line, a press release reads.

The award was given in recognition of the bank's effort for finding a unique solution offered to its customers under Islamic financing structure for import of wheat at the time when country was facing challenge in foreign currency liquidity due to the impact of Russia-Ukraine war.