Banglalink launches Enterprise Customer Experience Week

Banglalink, a leading digital service provider, has launched 'Enterprise Customer Experience Week 2023' as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class digital services to customers.

Themed 'WITH YOU, ALWAYS', this week-long event aims to contribute to the sustainable growth of Banglalink’s corporate business partners with the organization.

With a growing customer base exceeding 40 million across Bangladesh that relies on Banglalink for innovative digital services like the MyBL Super App and Toffee, this initiative underscores the company's dedication to surpassing customer expectations.