Fit for your feet this Durga Puja
There is a distinct kind of magic that settles into the autumn air when Durga Puja arrives.
For a few splendid days, the roads are decorated with lights all around, the beats of the dhak pulses through the evening wind, and the laughter of people echoes from every corner of the city.
Naturally, we all want to look and feel our absolute best for the festival as we make unforgettable memories.
Right from the excitement of Shashthi to the mixed emotions of Dashami, the celebration of Durga Puja becomes a journey for us all. While the costumes that you choose get all the attention, there is one important part that often gets forgotten: your footwear.
The morning of Ashtami arrives with the scent of dhup and flowers for Anjali. Even though modern fashion comes in all sorts of colors, nothing quite captures the essence of the day like cotton handlooms or Tussar silks with the classic combination of red and white.
Since Ashtami mornings are busy and very traditional, it’s important to plan carefully about the kind of footwear that you’ll wear. Kitten heels will suit your saree well, while flats and juttis will make it easy for you to move around through the temples and the streets.
Once dusk sets in, the festivities reach another level. Navami calls for all that’s dramatic and sparkly; you can wear rich sarees, heavily embroidered lehengas and statement outfits. This is the perfect moment for your bold red or color-coordinated heels.
Matching your footwear to the specific color palette or intricate detailing of your outfit pulls the entire look together.
The Dashami morning arrives in a bittersweet blur of sindur khela, family meets and tearful immersion of Maa Durga. A classic red-and-white saree or a graceful ethnic ensemble is the ultimate choice. When it comes to your feet, keep it classy but sensible.
A perfect pair of Kolhapuri flats or kitten heel sandals will do wonders for you without being flashy during your get-togethers and last moments of the festive season.
While saree remains a Puja staple, modern women love to mix things up with long dresses, chic kurtis, and Indo-western fits. This kind of fusion wear opens up a whole new world of styling for people who love to have their own individual touch to their fits. You can pair these looks with contemporary flat sandals or vibrant colored heels.
Every year, brands roll out stunning festive collections tailored to the distinct moods of Durga Puja. The season is also a chance to surprise loved ones with thoughtful gifts, and a pair of shoes can be a meaningful choice.
Apex Footwear's festive collection, for instance, captures this exact emotional spectrum, with diverse collections for all ages, making it easier to find a pair that compliments a loved one’s style as well as their Puja outfits.
Ultimately, whichever pair you fall in love with, remember the golden rule of festival dressing: let it match your outfit, but let it also love your feet.
Because the true joy of Puja isn't only about looking fashionable, it is about feeling so comfortable and carefree that you can walk, dance, and celebrate until the very last beat of the dhak.