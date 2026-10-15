Fit for your feet this Durga Puja

There is a distinct kind of magic that settles into the autumn air when Durga Puja arrives.

For a few splendid days, the roads are decorated with lights all around, the beats of the dhak pulses through the evening wind, and the laughter of people echoes from every corner of the city.

Naturally, we all want to look and feel our absolute best for the festival as we make unforgettable memories.

Right from the excitement of Shashthi to the mixed emotions of Dashami, the celebration of Durga Puja becomes a journey for us all. While the costumes that you choose get all the attention, there is one important part that often gets forgotten: your footwear.