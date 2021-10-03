Medi Express promises to deliver medicines in just 90 minutes

Digital Hospital--a leading telemedicine service providing venture in Bangladesh-- recently launched Medi Express with a promise to deliver necessary medicines to the doorstep of Dhaka-based patients just 90 minutes.

The service was earlier piloted during August and September with a chain of 20 model pharmacies. The chain facilitated more than thousand express deliveries with an average delivery time of 70 minutes from calling, a press release, issued on Sunday, said.