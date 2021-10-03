Corporate

Medi Express promises to deliver medicines in just 90 minutes

Prothom Alo English Desk
Digital Hospital--a leading telemedicine service providing venture in Bangladesh-- recently launched Medi Express with a promise to deliver necessary medicines to the doorstep of Dhaka-based patients just 90 minutes.

The service was earlier piloted during August and September with a chain of 20 model pharmacies. The chain facilitated more than thousand express deliveries with an average delivery time of 70 minutes from calling, a press release, issued on Sunday, said.

To get the home delivery of medicines, patients need to upload their prescription into the Digital Hospital App or call 08 000 111 000 for consultation with experienced physicians.

After consultations with Digital Hospital physicians, local pharmacies will check prescriptions and dispense medicines. The required medicines will then be delivered to the patient’s home within 90 minutes.

Furthermore, the customers can avail of various discounts, coupons, and gifts for buying medicine and health devices under this service, the release said.

Digital Hospital head of clinical operations Khaled Hasan, said, “by combining digital doctor consultation with model pharmacy partners in the community and express delivery of medicine, we can ensure accurate diagnosis and fast support for the patients. No one needs to leave their homes and risk Covid exposure for simple treatments.”

Digital Hospital is now partnering with model pharmacies including MediHub E-pharma and stores, Maheera Medicine Zone and Shopnodinga Medical Hall.

