MetLife Bangladesh hosts event to showcase career opportunities

The live event on Facebook was attended by viewers from Bangladesh and other countries.

Through the programme, the potential candidates for financial associates learned about many unique opportunities of working as financial associates for MetLife Bangladesh.

Financial associates in the insurance industry play a vital role as the first point of contact for customers, the news release adds.

With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, MetLife Bangladesh has enhanced its digital recruitment process for applicants to apply right from their home by visiting this website https://bit.ly/30PsV0i With MetLife’s rigorous online training programmes, both experienced insurance professionals and candidates with no insurance experience can apply to be financial associates.