MetLife Bangladesh hosts event to showcase career opportunities

Life insurance company MetLife Bangladesh has recently hosted a live streaming event to showcase career opportunities available in MetLife’s financial associate profession.
The programme titled ‘Safoller Sutro: Be A MetLifer’, featured senior leaders of MetLife Bangladesh and successful financial associates who spoke about their experience and how they have managed to provide services to their customers, says a press release.
The live event on Facebook was attended by viewers from Bangladesh and other countries.
Through the programme, the potential candidates for financial associates learned about many unique opportunities of working as financial associates for MetLife Bangladesh.
Financial associates in the insurance industry play a vital role as the first point of contact for customers, the news release adds.
With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, MetLife Bangladesh has enhanced its digital recruitment process for applicants to apply right from their home by visiting this website https://bit.ly/30PsV0i With MetLife’s rigorous online training programmes, both experienced insurance professionals and candidates with no insurance experience can apply to be financial associates.
General manager of MetLife Bangladesh Syed Hammadul Karim said, life insurance penetration is only 0.5 per cent of Bangladesh's GDP, which means a vast majority of the population is not covered by life insurance.
"With our international standard platform for developing financial associates, we aim to bring financial and health protection to more people across Bangladesh,” he added.
Md Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury, MetLife Bangladesh’s chief distribution officer, said they are focusing on creating opportunities and growing workforce of financial associates to help customers understand more about the right products for their lives and lifestyles.