MetLife donates Tk 20m to help poor people during pandemic

MetLife Foundation is donating Taka 20 million to SAJIDA Foundation, a non-profit organisation, to provide financial and health assistance to the poor people amid the pandemic.

With this funding, SAJIDA Foundation, through its Keraniganj Hospital, will be able to increase the capacity to provide free of charge Covid-19 medical treatment, including ICU support to a large number of financially vulnerable and low-income patients, says a press release.

SAJIDA Foundation’s Keraniganj Hospital contains 100 general beds along with 6 ICU and 22 semi-critical cabins dedicated for Covid-19 patients.