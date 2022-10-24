Daraz comes back with biggest sale of the year campaign ‘11.11’

On the occasion, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, said, “The e-commerce sector has an instrumental role to play in realizing the vision of a developed Bangladesh by 2041 of our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Thus, we introduce such campaigns ceaselessly for the development of this sector. New buyers get involved in such campaigns, reflecting the e-commerce sector’s growth.”

“Centering on the biggest sale campaign of the year, small and medium entrepreneurs always wait with great enthusiasm. During the campaign, they experience growth in their business. We have been organizing this campaign for four successive years. However, this year’s event will be organized with a little difference. This year, our campaign will last for 11 days. I sincerely thank this campaign’s sponsors, payment partners, and event partners.”, he added.

In this regard, AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) of Daraz, said, “Daraz is primarily working towards creating sustainable e-commerce, which shall accelerate the journey for Smart Bangladesh. 11.11 is now the world’s largest e-commerce sales campaign; hence, we have put more emphasis on compliance and awareness besides securing commercial interests. Daraz is always working to enhance the convenience of its buyers and sellers. We are consistently working to create necessary opportunities to shift from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh. Also, Daraz has been working tirelessly to create digital inclusion, which is instrumental in creating Smart Bangladesh, therefore, we all need to work together to build a digital ecosystem.”