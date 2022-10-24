Corporate

Staff Correspondent
Daraz comes back with biggest sale of the year campaign ‘11.11’

Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/), the country’s largest online marketplace, is back with its iconic 11.11 campaign for the 5th consecutive time, running from November 11 - 21, 2022! Daraz presented the first glance of 11.11 2022, the biggest sale of the year, at the 11.11 Press Conference 2022 event on 24 October at Grand Ballroom, InterContinental, Dhaka. 

Daraz’s 11.11 campaign is a time of utter joy for customers and Daraz fans who can fulfill their shopping requirements with ease by utilizing this unique opportunity to grab their desired product at a much lower price range, accompanied by exciting discounts and offers. This year, Daraz brings amazing opportunities for customers, such as exclusive vouchers, budget buys, countdown deals, add-to-cart giveaways, price slash, mega vouchers, hot deals, brand-free shipping, flash puzzle challenge, shake shake offer, and many more!

On the occasion, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, said, “The e-commerce sector has an instrumental role to play in realizing the vision of a developed Bangladesh by 2041 of our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Thus, we introduce such campaigns ceaselessly for the development of this sector. New buyers get involved in such campaigns, reflecting the e-commerce sector’s growth.”

“Centering on the biggest sale campaign of the year, small and medium entrepreneurs always wait with great enthusiasm. During the campaign, they experience growth in their business. We have been organizing this campaign for four successive years. However, this year’s event will be organized with a little difference. This year, our campaign will last for 11 days. I sincerely thank this campaign’s sponsors, payment partners, and event partners.”, he added.

In this regard, AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) of Daraz, said, “Daraz is primarily working towards creating sustainable e-commerce, which shall accelerate the journey for Smart Bangladesh. 11.11 is now the world’s largest e-commerce sales campaign; hence, we have put more emphasis on compliance and awareness besides securing commercial interests. Daraz is always working to enhance the convenience of its buyers and sellers. We are consistently working to create necessary opportunities to shift from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh. Also, Daraz has been working tirelessly to create digital inclusion, which is instrumental in creating Smart Bangladesh, therefore, we all need to work together to build a digital ecosystem.”

The diamond sponsors of the event are Singer, Realme, Xiaomi, Apex, Bata, Lux, Dettol, Studio X, Godrej, and Lotto. The gold sponsors are Motion View, Haier, Infinix, TP-Link, Fabrilife, RiBANA, Nestlé, Dekko, Parachute Naturale, and Masculine. Meanwhile, the silver sponsors of the event are Wow Skin Science, Oraimo Global, Zhiyun, Manfare, Vaseline, Skin Cafe, Ogerio, Livingtex, Furnicom, and Motorola, LouisWill, SKMEI.

The payment partners are bKash, EBL, City Bank, HSBC, Dhaka Bank, LankaBangla Finance Limited, Prime Bank Limited, SEBL, UCB, and BRAC Bank. The event partners of the 11.11 Campaign are Zaynax Health, Toggi Fun World, Lavish boutique, Prive By Nahila, Splendor By Aneeka, Luxe Salon, Lia’s Beauty

Box, Skin & Scalp, Tisha’s Beauty Hub, Studio Ombre, Pulse Healthcare, Powder Room by Esha, Glamfreak by Farin. Grameenphone MyGP App has joined as the affiliate partner for this campaign.

