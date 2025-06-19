Mashrur Arefin appointed new Chairman of ABB

Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of City Bank PLC, has been elected the new Chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB), the apex platform of top banking professionals in the country.

ABB Board of Governors unanimously elected Mashrur Arefin as its Chairman of ABB for the interim period until the association’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in a recent meeting.

This change in leadership follows the resignation of former ABB Chairman Selim RF Hussain, who stepped down as Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank PLC recently.