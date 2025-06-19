Mashrur Arefin appointed new Chairman of ABB
Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of City Bank PLC, has been elected the new Chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB), the apex platform of top banking professionals in the country.
ABB Board of Governors unanimously elected Mashrur Arefin as its Chairman of ABB for the interim period until the association’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in a recent meeting.
This change in leadership follows the resignation of former ABB Chairman Selim RF Hussain, who stepped down as Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank PLC recently.
At the same meeting, Mohammad Ali, Managing Director & CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, was elected as Vice Chairman of ABB. Abul Kashem Mohammed Shirin, Managing Director & CEO of Dutch Bangla Bank PLC, will continue to serve as Vice Chairman as well.
Mashrur began his banking career in 1995 as a Management Trainee at ANZ Grindlays Bank. Over his 30-year banking career, he has worked with leading institutions including Standard Chartered Bank in Qatar, ANZ’s head office in Melbourne, American Express Bank, Citibank N.A.
He has been serving as the MD & CEO of City Bank PLC for the past six years. He was holding the position of Vice Chairman of ABB for nearly four years before this new appointment.
Mohammad Ali joined Pubali Bank PLC in 2008 as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He rose through the ranks to become Deputy Managing Director in 2016 and Additional Managing Director in 2020, before being appointed as the bank's MD & CEO. Over the years, he has also served as Chief Operating Officer, CAMLCO, Chief Risk Officer, and Chairman of the bank's Credit Committee.