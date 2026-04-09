Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel invites guests to celebrate Pohela Boishakh with purpose and festivity

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel warmly invites guests to welcome the Bengali New Year 1433 with a vibrant celebration filled with culture, cuisine, and meaningful experiences, reports a press release.

This Pohela Boishakh, the hotel presents an exclusive “Boishakhi Bhoj” at Bahar Restaurant, located on the 3rd floor, offering a thoughtfully curated buffet that highlights the rich heritage of Bengali flavors, delivering a refined five-star dining experience at an exceptional value.