Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel invites guests to celebrate Pohela Boishakh with purpose and festivity
Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel warmly invites guests to welcome the Bengali New Year 1433 with a vibrant celebration filled with culture, cuisine, and meaningful experiences, reports a press release.
This Pohela Boishakh, the hotel presents an exclusive “Boishakhi Bhoj” at Bahar Restaurant, located on the 3rd floor, offering a thoughtfully curated buffet that highlights the rich heritage of Bengali flavors, delivering a refined five-star dining experience at an exceptional value.
Guests can indulge in Buffet Lunch at Tk 2,450 Net per person and Buffet Dinner at Tk 2,950 Net per person. To make the celebration even more delightful, up to 20 per cent discount on group bookings is available for families and friends to enjoy together.
On 14th April, the hotel will host a grand “Noboborsho Anandomela 1433” at the GBC Lounge in the lobby, featuring traditional Baul music, vibrant face painting, Boishakhi fusion beats, and exciting live food stations, along with many more engaging activities for guests of all ages.
Embracing the true spirit of the festival, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is proud to celebrate this occasion for a greater cause, where a portion of the proceeds from the event and offerings will be contributed towards charity.
Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel invites everyone to come together and celebrate the Bengali New Year in an elegant, festive, and purposeful ambiance. For reservations and queries, you may contact in their hotline number: +880 170 411 2646.