Realme-Uber jointly organise mega campaign for T20 World Cup

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Realme in collaboration with with ride-sharing platforms Uber is hosting an exciting mega-campaign, centering the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

Under this campaign, Realme is bringing forth a contest titled “Predict the ‘kora’ performer of the match.”

By participating in the contest, winning realme users can receive a mega discount coupon from Uber. The contest will start on 23 October, 2022, and is scheduled to end on 13 November, 2022.

Before the beginning of eight “High Voltage” matches of the T20 World Cup, the audience will be asked to predict the player of the match (Kora Performer) for the day on Realme’s Facebook page. At the end of the match, Realme will announce the winner for that day through an Instagram story.

Hence, participants must follow Realme’s Instagram page. Among the participants, one lucky winner will receive an Uber discount coupon. Throughout the campaign, a total of 45 participants will win attractive mega discount coupons from Uber.

Besides, as part of this campaign, Uber riders will get the opportunity to win a realme C30 every week.

Realme C30 is an entry-level smartphone which has been equipped with the powerful UNISOC T612 processor and an AnTuTu score of over 200,000. It also boasts UFS 2.2 high-speed flash storage for an exceptional data transfer experience.

Through the newest model in the C-series (C30), realme is further ensuring its philosophy of providing the best smartphone experience at an amazing value.

