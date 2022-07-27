Banglalink signs agreement with BTCL for tower sharing

Under this agreement, BTCL will share its tower infrastructures with Banglalink. The initiative will enhance Banglalink’s quality of services further by supporting its 4G expansion drive. It will also ensure energy-efficient operations and optimum use of national resources.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer, Banglalink, said, “We always welcome network sharing opportunities to serve our customers better and ensure proper utilisation of resources and infrastructures. In the last year, we have added more than 3300 4G base stations to our network; many of these are based on shared infrastructure. We will continue the network expansion, and our partnership with BTCL will give a fresh impetus to this endeavor. We are looking forward to further sharing opportunities of passive and active telecom infrastructure in the future.”