Banglalink signs agreement with BTCL for tower sharing

Under this agreement, BTCL will share its tower infrastructures with Banglalink. The initiative will enhance Banglalink’s quality of services further by supporting its 4G expansion drive. It will also ensure energy-efficient operations and optimum use of national resources.
Erik Aas, chief executive officer, Banglalink, said, “We always welcome network sharing opportunities to serve our customers better and ensure proper utilisation of resources and infrastructures. In the last year, we have added more than 3300 4G base stations to our network; many of these are based on shared infrastructure. We will continue the network expansion, and our partnership with BTCL will give a fresh impetus to this endeavor. We are looking forward to further sharing opportunities of passive and active telecom infrastructure in the future.”
Md Rafiqul Matin, managing director, BTCL, said, “We are happy to enter into a partnership with Banglalink for tower sharing. Since last year, we have also been sharing our fibers with Banglalink, bringing positive results for both organisations. As a country, we are passing the time when infrastructure sharing can be an effective way to tackle national and global challenges. This initiative is an example of how two organisations can benefit from a partnership and address current challenges simultaneously.”