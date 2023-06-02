ZEISS introduces revolutionary VISUMAX 800 and Quatera 700 medical devices in Bangladesh

ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronic technology, is delighted to announce the launch of its cutting-edge medical devices, VISUMAX 800 and Quatera 700, in Bangladesh. This groundbreaking introduction marks a significant milestone in the country's healthcare sector, empowering medical professionals to deliver exceptional patient care with state-of-the-art technology, said a press release.
To celebrate this milestone, ZEISS jointly hosted an Ophthalmic Conclave 2023 event with Bangladesh Eye Hospital. The conclave was joined by minister of industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun as the chief guest, Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury (Chairman, Bangladesh Eye Hospital), key opinion leaders, renowned surgeons, and healthcare professionals from Bangladesh.
The VISUMAX 800 is a revolutionary femtosecond laser platform that provides unprecedented precision and safety in various ophthalmic procedures. With its advanced technology and ergonomic design, the VISUMAX 800 enables surgeons to perform corneal refractive surgeries, such as LASIK and SMILE, with unparalleled accuracy, speed, and reliability. This innovative device offers superior patient comfort, faster recovery times, and exceptional visual outcomes, reinforcing ZEISS's commitment to advancing eye care solutions in Bangladesh, said the release.
Accompanying the VISUMAX 800 is the Quatera 700, a state-of-the-art surgical microscope that combines optical excellence with unmatched functionality. Engineered to meet the diverse needs of modern surgical environments, the Quatera 700 delivers outstanding image quality, enhanced depth perception, and advanced visualization capabilities. It marks a milestone in cataract surgery. Its ZEISS patented QUATTRO Pump is designed to ensure chamber stability independent of IOP and flow. The digitally integrated surgical workflow combines data from other devices in the new ZEISS Cataract Workflow, making ZEISS QUATERA 700 medical practitioner’s single sterile cockpit for cataract procedures. The result is a completely new experience in phaco surgery. ZEISS QUATERA 700 is designed to make surgical workflow even more efficient while reaching quality outcomes for every eligible patient – even in complex cases.
Speaking at the event, Miguel Gonzalez Diaz, MD of Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt. Ltd. said, "Bangladesh holds immense significance for the ZEISS Group, and we are committed to strengthening our presence and partnerships in this vibrant country. With its dynamic healthcare landscape and talented medical professionals, Bangladesh offers tremendous opportunities for growth and collaboration. We believe in the potential of the local healthcare ecosystem to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes. By introducing our state-of-the-art medical devices to Bangladesh, we aim to empower healthcare providers, elevate standards of care, and contribute to the overall advancement of healthcare in the region. We are excited to be part of Bangladesh's journey towards excellence in healthcare.”
Vikas Saxena, Regional Head – SAARC, ZEISS Group added, “We are thrilled to introduce the VISUMAX 800 and Quatera 700 to the healthcare community in Bangladesh. With ZEISS's commitment to innovation and excellence, we aim to empower medical professionals and enhance patient care by providing state-of-the-art technologies that deliver unparalleled precision, safety, and visual outcomes. We are excited to contribute to the advancement of ophthalmic and surgical practices in Bangladesh and drive positive change in the local healthcare ecosystem.
The launch of the VISUMAX 800 and Quatera 700 in Bangladesh underscores ZEISS's dedication to advancing healthcare in the region. Through collaborations with leading medical institutions and healthcare providers, ZEISS strives to foster the growth of the local healthcare ecosystem and contribute to improved patient outcomes.
We appreciate the confidence to use the latest innovative technology by Bangladesh Eye Hospital ophthalmologists and special appreciation to the management of the Hospital, Dr Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury and Dr. Niaz Abdur Rahman.