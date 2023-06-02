ZEISS introduces revolutionary VISUMAX 800 and Quatera 700 medical devices in Bangladesh

Speaking at the event, Miguel Gonzalez Diaz, MD of Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt. Ltd. said, "Bangladesh holds immense significance for the ZEISS Group, and we are committed to strengthening our presence and partnerships in this vibrant country. With its dynamic healthcare landscape and talented medical professionals, Bangladesh offers tremendous opportunities for growth and collaboration. We believe in the potential of the local healthcare ecosystem to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes. By introducing our state-of-the-art medical devices to Bangladesh, we aim to empower healthcare providers, elevate standards of care, and contribute to the overall advancement of healthcare in the region. We are excited to be part of Bangladesh's journey towards excellence in healthcare.”

Vikas Saxena, Regional Head – SAARC, ZEISS Group added, “We are thrilled to introduce the VISUMAX 800 and Quatera 700 to the healthcare community in Bangladesh. With ZEISS's commitment to innovation and excellence, we aim to empower medical professionals and enhance patient care by providing state-of-the-art technologies that deliver unparalleled precision, safety, and visual outcomes. We are excited to contribute to the advancement of ophthalmic and surgical practices in Bangladesh and drive positive change in the local healthcare ecosystem.