Grameenphone introduces Wi-Fi calling technology

Grameenphone, the country’s number one telecommunications services provider, has introduced Wi-Fi Calling using Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) technology, marking a new milestone in the nation’s digital connectivity journey, reports a press release.

With the introduction of Wi-Fi Calling, Grameenphone customers on VoLTE-enabled connections can enjoy further improvements in voice and call quality using compatible smartphones.

The service can be accessed over supported Wi-Fi networks, with Grameenphone collaborating with BracNet, Carnival Internet, Chittagong Online Limited and MiME-Internet as initial ISP partners to enable seamless service delivery.