Grameenphone introduces Wi-Fi calling technology
Grameenphone, the country’s number one telecommunications services provider, has introduced Wi-Fi Calling using Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) technology, marking a new milestone in the nation’s digital connectivity journey, reports a press release.
With the introduction of Wi-Fi Calling, Grameenphone customers on VoLTE-enabled connections can enjoy further improvements in voice and call quality using compatible smartphones.
The service can be accessed over supported Wi-Fi networks, with Grameenphone collaborating with BracNet, Carnival Internet, Chittagong Online Limited and MiME-Internet as initial ISP partners to enable seamless service delivery.
Designed to further enhance call quality, this service offers seamless calling experience without the need for any additional apps.
This innovation reflects Grameenphone’s continued commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance customer experience and deliver more reliable communication solutions across the country.
Solaiman Alam, chief product officer (CPO) of Grameenphone, said, “At Grameenphone, we remain committed to delivering a superior customer experience through continuous innovation and digital services. The introduction of Wi-Fi Calling marks another important milestone in this journey. We look forward to enabling our valued customers to enjoy clearer, high-quality voice calls over their Wi-Fi networks.”
The launch of Wi-Fi Calling reinforces Grameenphone’s transformation from a mobile operator to a telco-tech company, with a strong focus on innovation and superior customer experience, by delivering enhanced voice calling capabilities to customers at no additional cost.