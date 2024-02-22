BRAC Bank & NRB CIP Association sign agreement for remittance and investment inflow

Among others are Mohammed Yaseen Chowdhury CIP, NRB CIP Association General Secretary, and Shahrear Md. Zamil, Head of Remittance and Probashi Banking; Khondker Emdadul Haq, Head of Government Relations; Kh. Shafayet Hossain, Head of Corporate Affairs, BRAC Bank, were present.

Under the agreement, the members of NRB CIP Association, the employees working for their businesses, and all of their family members back home will be able to avail the full suite of BRAC Bank’s Probashi products that include Probashi accounts (NRTA), NFCD accounts, FD, DPS, government NRB bonds, beneficiary loans directly from BRAC Bank. And using BRAC Bank’s robust digital and technological framework and its global network of partner exchange houses and overseas banks they will also be able to send money directly to their BRAC Bank accounts in instant, real time transactions. Not to mention, they will have access to all the functionalities of internet banking, powered by Astha App.