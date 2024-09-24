Novartis supports rehabilitation of flood victims

Multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis has provided assistance to address the post-flood humanitarian situation.

On Tuesday, the company donated Tk 5.3 million to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society as assistance for the people affected by the recent flooding in the country’s eastern region.

Through this support, Novartis aims to not only lend a helping hand to the flood victims but also contribute to ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

“The Bangladeshi people have faced this natural disaster with commendable unity. Now is the time for everyone to step forward and collectively tackle the post-flood situation,” country president and managing director of Novartis Fahmid Wasik Ali said.