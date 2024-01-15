SONY-SMART’s showroom now in Shyamoli with original Japanese products

Good news for residents of Kallyanpur, Adabor and Mohammadpur in Dhaka. SONY-SMART showroom has now opened in Shyamoli. From now on, genuine electronics products and related services of Japanese world famous brand SONY are available in this showroom. SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd., the official distributor of SONY in Bangladesh, is known as Sony-SMART in the country’s electronics arena.
At noon on Sunday (14 January) the Managing Director of SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam cutting a ribbon and cake inaugurated this SONY-SMART showroom located at the on the ground floor of the --- 27/1/B, Shyamoli, Mirpur Road, Dhaka --- address. Among others, Ricky Lucas, Head of the Bangladesh branch of Sony International Ltd., Sony-SMART Director Md. Tanvir Hossain, General Manager and Head of Sales Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, Deputy General Manager Azad Rahman, and Assistant General Manager Md. Jubayer Hossain were present along with local dignitaries and media persons.
At the beginning of the New Year, SONY-SMART has come up with numerous guaranteed gifts on the occasion of the showroom opening in Shyamoli. There is a ‘Spin and Win’ offer for customers who make purchases from the SONY-SMART showroom in Shyamoli till January 21. Through this, customers will get a guaranteed chance to win any one of numerous prizes including Maldives travel tickets, 100% cashback, and five-star hotel staycation facilities at Intercontinental Dhaka. In addition, ongoing offer marking the English New Year, with benefit of buying all SONY-SMART products including Japan’s world-famous SONY-BRAVIA XR latest ‘L’ series Google TV, Japanese other world-famous brand Sharp refrigerators, fridges and smart LED TVs, fridges and deep-freezes, air conditioners at attractive prices.
In the opening ceremony of the showroom, it was disclosed that the SONY-SMART is expanding its business in the country’s electronics market with the aim of providing genuine products and services at genuine prices. The showroom in Shyamoli is SONY-SMART’s 21st showroom. Sony-SMART officials also said that this number will reach the milestone of half a century soon.
Managing Director of SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd. Mohammad Zahirul Islam said addressing the opening ceremony of Shyamoli showroom, “We have come like a Halley’s Comet in the country’s electronics product market. After the launch of SONY-SMART in the market, we are getting a huge response from the customers. Within a short span of time we have built a customer network across the country. Work is underway to increase our number of showrooms to 50 by 2024.”
He also said, “We are giving the guarantee of providing you the genuine products at the genuine prices and with the genuine services maintaining our strong business ethics. That’s why, the SONY-SMART has already won a place in consumers’ hearts by distributing authentic SONY products across Bangladesh.”
Mohammad Zahirul Islam also urged the SONY-brand-lovers not to purchase fake or refurbished products from any unauthorised sources, and purchase them from authorised SONY-SMART showrooms to get the genuine product with genuine price, genuine service, along with genuine care and genuine passion.
On 26 November 2021, SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd., one of the top companies in the country’s ICT sector, signed an agreement as an official distributor to sell SONY’s electronics products and related services in Bangladesh. SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd. has been marketing ICT products in Bangladesh for a long time. Currently, the company is marketing about 85 global ICT products brand in Bangladesh.