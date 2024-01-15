SONY-SMART’s showroom now in Shyamoli with original Japanese products

Good news for residents of Kallyanpur, Adabor and Mohammadpur in Dhaka. SONY-SMART showroom has now opened in Shyamoli. From now on, genuine electronics products and related services of Japanese world famous brand SONY are available in this showroom. SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd., the official distributor of SONY in Bangladesh, is known as Sony-SMART in the country’s electronics arena.

At noon on Sunday (14 January) the Managing Director of SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam cutting a ribbon and cake inaugurated this SONY-SMART showroom located at the on the ground floor of the --- 27/1/B, Shyamoli, Mirpur Road, Dhaka --- address. Among others, Ricky Lucas, Head of the Bangladesh branch of Sony International Ltd., Sony-SMART Director Md. Tanvir Hossain, General Manager and Head of Sales Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, Deputy General Manager Azad Rahman, and Assistant General Manager Md. Jubayer Hossain were present along with local dignitaries and media persons.